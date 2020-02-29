|
|
JERRY WAYNE MOORE Cedar Rapids Jerry Wayne Moore, 83, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids. A parish vigil service will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. The family will greet friends following the vigil service until 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Jerry was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Clifford and Dorothy (Gates) Moore on March 3, 1936. He graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1955 and Parsons College in 1959 with a B.A. in Chemistry. Jerry was united in marriage to Shirley Moyer on Aug. 17, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ottumwa. He worked as a chemist for many years. Jerry was employed at Penick & Ford for many years. In 1985, he and his two sons opened a business, J.W. Moore Process Equipment Co., from which he retired in 2004. During his life, Jerry was a longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and was involved in many church activities, including being a lector, a speaker for Catholic Charities and working in both the TEC and Cursillo movements. He was involved as a Scoutmaster and a member of Toastmasters International. After his retirement, Jerry joined a local bicycling group called The Corvairs. He spent many happy hours riding his bike and socializing with this group. He and Shirley also enjoyed spending their summers traveling in their motor home. Jerry also enjoyed woodworking. Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Deb of Iowa City, Iowa; sons, Chris (Deb) of Atkins, Iowa, and Cliff (Kim) of Mount Vernon, Iowa; grandchildren, Zach (Cheryl), Ben (Abby), Brittani (Aaron) and Brooke; and three great-grandchildren, Kaden, Paige and Kyan. He was preceded in his death by his mother and father; and sister, Jackie. Jerry touched many people's lives and will be remembered as a loving husband, a caring and helpful father and a great joke-teller. Please share a memory of Jerry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020