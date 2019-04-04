|
|
JESSE L. MCBURNEY Palo Jesse L. McBurney, 39, of Palo, Iowa, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located 2121 Bowling St. SW. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Brosh Chapel. Jesse is survived by his son, Seth McBurney; parents, David and Diana McBurney; sister, Shelly (Scott) Sauer, and Hunter and Peyton; sister, Stefanie (Dustin) Becker, and Dawson and Ashtyn; grandmothers, Edith McBurney and Christa Williams; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his fur babies, Gemma and Rayna. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Allen McBurney; and grandfather, Larry Williams. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to his son, Seth McBurney. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019