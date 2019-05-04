JESSICA TIMP Fort Atkinson Jessica Lou Timp, 15, of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 7:40 a.m. at Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, surrounded by her family. She died from metastatic mesenchymal chondrosarcoma, a rare bone disease that she lived with for the past year. However, she did not lose any fight with this disease, as she will be in heaven and the cancer has to stay behind. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Spillville with the Rev. Robert Gross presiding. There will be no visitation before the service, per Jessica's request. Friends are invited for lunch following the service at the Inwood Ballroom, 116 Bridge St. in Spillville. Memories and hugs will be shared in her honor to celebrate all she has given to us. Cremation and a private burial will take place at a later date. She is survived by her parents, Michelle and Bill Timp; sister, Ruby; and brother, William, all of Fort Atkinson; her grandparents, Helen Timp of Spillville and Tom and Janet Beckman of Monticello, Iowa; aunts, uncles, cousins, many loving great-aunts and -uncles, and many loyal friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Anthony, who died in early infancy; an uncle, Jason Paul Beckman; grandfather, Alvin Anthony Timp; and great-grandparents, William and Louise Timp and Jacob and Mary Schmitt, Mark and Luella Beckman, and Paul and Geraldine Williams. Great Uncle Bob Schmitt ("Unc") certainly was among these who guided her across the fields of heaven to her eternal home. The family wishes to thank the amazing and dedicated staff at the Stead Family Children's Hospital for their exemplary and compassionate care. They truly walked every step of the journey with Jess and her family. www.schluterbalikfuneralhome.com Published in The Gazette on May 4, 2019