|
|
JEWEL M. PLUMB Cedar Rapids Jewel M. Plumb of Cedar Rapids died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at her home. Private memorial services at the Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include nieces, nephews and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and her husband. Jewel was born Jan. 21 in Abbeville, Ala., the daughter of Dave and Mary (Fleming) Merritt. She married James F. Plumb Jr. on July 5, 1952, in Abbeville. James passed away in 2004. Jewel was a homemaker and a true "Steel Magnolia." She enjoyed life to its fullest. Jewel had a contagious laugh and was a great storyteller. She was an amazing rhymer, philosopher and a great supporter of music, the arts as well as many other charitable causes. Jewel was devoted to her beloved husband, Jimmy. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing such a wonderful Southern lady. Memorial donations may be given to the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation. Please leave a message or tribute to Jewel's family and friends at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019