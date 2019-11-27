|
JOHN C. HOGAN Winthrop John C. Hogan, 88, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. There will be a rosary at 3 p.m. and a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Friday. Burial: St. Patrick's Cemetery, Winthrop. Survivors include his wife, Margaret; four daughters, Linda (Michael) Moore of Winthrop, Mary Kay (Mark) Luloff of Aurora and Janet (Alan) Cook and Shirley (Kyron) Cocking, both of Winthrop; six grandchildren, Jessica, Matthew, Patrick (Tiffany), Michelle (Mitch), Daniel (Samantha) and Cameron (Megan); and 10 great-grandchildren, Emma, Abby, Aiden, Leighton, Camden, Remington, Ryleigh, Maisie, Dolan and Kaisley. Online at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019