Fawcetts Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
(319) 935-3327
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Winthrop, IA
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Winthrop, IA
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Scripture service
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Winthrop, IA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Winthrop, IA
View Map
Jhon Hogan Obituary
JOHN C. HOGAN Winthrop John C. Hogan, 88, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. There will be a rosary at 3 p.m. and a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Friday. Burial: St. Patrick's Cemetery, Winthrop. Survivors include his wife, Margaret; four daughters, Linda (Michael) Moore of Winthrop, Mary Kay (Mark) Luloff of Aurora and Janet (Alan) Cook and Shirley (Kyron) Cocking, both of Winthrop; six grandchildren, Jessica, Matthew, Patrick (Tiffany), Michelle (Mitch), Daniel (Samantha) and Cameron (Megan); and 10 great-grandchildren, Emma, Abby, Aiden, Leighton, Camden, Remington, Ryleigh, Maisie, Dolan and Kaisley. Online at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
