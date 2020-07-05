JILL CLEVELAND Cedar Rapids Jill Cleveland, 61, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, June 28, 2020. A graveside service was held for family members on July 3 at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids by Jill's cousin, Rick Welty. A Celebration of Life for all to attend will be on July 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Oakland Church of the Nazarene, 3000 42nd St. NE, Cedar Rapids. Jill is survived by her husband, George Cleveland; children, Melissa Bertram, Eric Heinrich, Brent Talbot, Jene'e Harris, Eric Cleveland, Jason Cleveland, Ben Cleveland and Matt Cleveland; brother, Scott Adkins; and sister, Nancy Smith. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul; and her mother, Irene Adkins. Jill Louise Adkins was born Nov. 21, 1958, in Kewanee, Ill., to Paul and Irene Adkins. She married Tony Heinrich and had two children, Melissa and Eric. Later, she married Noel Talbot and lived in Texas, where they had two children, Brent and Jene'e. She later moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and married George Cleveland, who had three boys, Eric, Jason and Ben. They were married on Feb. 13, 1990. They later had a son, Matthew. Jill poured her love and energy into raising her eight children. Jill was a born-again Christian and her love extended to women in jail, where she held Bible studies. Jill had a special love for her sister in Christ, Kim Hardy. Jill loved and cared for many people in her life and they all will miss her. She is now where she has always wanted to be, with Jesus.



