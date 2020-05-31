JILL E. BARRETT Cedar Rapids Jill E. Barrett, 63, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the Sanctuary Church & Worship Center. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the church. A private burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Jill Eileen Buenneke was born Dec. 12, 1956, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Frederick and Ardith (Kilby) Buenneke. Jill's greatest passion was spending time with her loved ones, especially her grand-babies. Jill is survived by her children, Freedom Sims, Lenny Sims and Ashkelon Barrett; grandchildren, Phoenix Sims, Katilynn Berkel and Jordon Sample; great-grandchild, Martrell Sims; and siblings, Denise Buenneke and Crystal Buenneke. Jill was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Barrett; and sisters, Lola Buenneke and Kim Buenneke. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2020.