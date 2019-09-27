Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Jill E. Berstler Obituary
JILL E. BERSTLER Cedar Rapids Jill E. Berstler, 61, a resident of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Linn Haven Care Center in New Hampton. Graveside services at 11 a.m. Monday at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include two brothers, Robert (Janan) of Solon and Thomas (Debra) of California. She also is survived by a sister-in-law, Sheri Berstler of Fairfax; three nephews, Matt, Jeremy and Jesse; and two nieces, Kaytee and Jennifer. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard. Jill was born Sept. 25, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Ralph and Kathryn (McDonald) Berstler. She graduated from college community schools in 1977. Jill married Randy Simon in June of 1979 in Mount Vernon. They later were divorced. Jill worked at the Five Seasons Hotel for several years in housekeeping. She enjoyed the Hawkeyes, doing crossword puzzles, word games and spending time with her friends and family. She will be greatly missed. Please leave a message or tribute to Jill's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
