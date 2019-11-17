|
JIM CUSICK Winthrop Jim Cusick, 80, of Winthrop, Iowa, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Church of Christ United in Winthrop. Burial will be at Fremont Township Cemetery north of Winthrop. Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Fawcett Funeral Home in Winthrop and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Survivors include his three sons, Jim (Kim) of Quasqueton, Jeff of Independence and Brad (Lee Ann) of Winthrop; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; and his brother, Milt of Florida. www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019