Fawcetts Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
(319) 935-3327
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fawcetts Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Christ United
Winthrop, IA
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Christ United
Winthrop, IA
Jim Cusick Obituary
JIM CUSICK Winthrop Jim Cusick, 80, of Winthrop, Iowa, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Church of Christ United in Winthrop. Burial will be at Fremont Township Cemetery north of Winthrop. Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Fawcett Funeral Home in Winthrop and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Survivors include his three sons, Jim (Kim) of Quasqueton, Jeff of Independence and Brad (Lee Ann) of Winthrop; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; and his brother, Milt of Florida. www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
