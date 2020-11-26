JIM FERRIS Cedar Rapids Jim Ferris, 75, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, officiated by Alan Christopherson. Burial will take place at Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Jim, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10 a.m. on Monday. Jim was born on Sept. 27, 1945, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Harry and Mary (O'Brien) Ferris. At the age of 8, on Nov. 1, 1953, he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior through Romans 10:9. Jim graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa, and from the Iowa State Teachers College, now known as the University of Northern Iowa, in 1967. On Dec. 24, 1966, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, he was united in marriage to Myrna Wagar. Jim was a teacher at Center Point Schools for four years before going into business with his father at Harry Ferris Company. He was a member of the Marion Gospel Hall and served as an elder. Jim loved the Assembly, people, and was a grandpa to many. No one was a stranger to Jim. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Jim is survived by his wife, Myrna Ferris of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Beth (Cory) Peppler of Mukwonago, Wis.; two grandchildren, Zachary and Alexander Peppler; sisters, Jean (Helmut) Zimmermann of Winnipeg, Canada, and Patricia Van Essen of Lincoln, Neb.; brother, John (Ruth) Ferris of Dunkerton, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, John VanEssen. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's memory may be directed to Truth & Tidings Gospel Trust, USA at 37177 White Tail Court, Farmington Hills, MI 48335; or on their website: www.gospeltrustusa.org
. Please share a memory of Jim at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.