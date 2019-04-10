JIM LEE Cedar Rapids Jim Lee, known as "Pa" to those who loved him, 87, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Ankeny, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jim was born Dec. 11, 1931, the son of Gladys Flin McGriff Lee and Earl Leslie Lee in Des Moines, Iowa. He was the sixth of six children. Jim graduated with the January Class of 1950 from North High School in Des Moines, where he made many lifelong friends and met his wife, Mary Lou. The two recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. A graduate of Drake University, he served as vice president of Hawkeye Security Insurance Co. In retirement, Jim and Mary Lou lived in Apache Junction and Surprise, Ariz. He was a longtime member of the Ankeny Golf and Country Club, where he loved to play golf and enjoy a beer with his friends. Those who knew Jim know that he was never at a loss for words. Stubborn, but with a quick wit and sense of humor, he loved to laugh and bring laughter to others. He was a fierce Iowa Hawkeye fan. Jim enjoyed traveling with his family, and was a proud father and grandfather. Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Maltas Lee; children, Korky (Mike) Gries and Teri (Steve) Bruder; five grandchildren, Will, Emily and Abby Gries and Matt and Andy Bruder; brother-in-law, Abbie Polito; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Julie and Francis Kennedy; as well as many much-loved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Earl, Bill and Lowell Lee; and two sisters, Barbara Bunsness and MaryAlice Polito. We will dearly miss "Pa," and will carry his jokes, words of wisdom and fond memories with us always. Jim's family would like to thank the family of caregivers at Terrace Glen Village, UnityPoint Hospice, Dr. Bharat Jenigiri and Dr. Matthew Gray. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to one of Jim's favorite charities, the or . Please share a memory of Jim at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary