Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
JIM LEE Cedar Rapids Jim Lee, 87, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Ankeny, known as "Pa" to those who loved him, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 11, 1931, to Gladys Flin McGriff Lee and Earl Leslie Lee. He graduated with the January Class of 1950 from North High School in Des Moines and from Drake University. Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Maltas Lee; children, Korky (Mike) Gries and Teri (Steve) Bruder; five grandchildren, Will, Emily and Abby Gries and Matt and Andy Bruder; brother-in-law, Abbie Polito; sister- and brother-in-law, Julie and Francis Kennedy; as well as many much-loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Earl, Bill and Lowell Lee; and sisters, Barbara Bunsness and Mary Alice Polito. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines, followed by interment at Highland Memorial Gardens. His family will greet friends at Hamilton's beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or .
Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019
