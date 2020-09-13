JIM "JIMMY" MCMURRAY Cedar Rapids On Sept. 5, 2020, Jim "Jimmy" McMurray passed away at the age of 72. Jim was born on March 4, 1948, in Independence, Iowa. He proudly served his country in the Navy before marrying Marie Angle (Monroe) and they had four children. Jim had a passion for many things, including shooting pool, cars, motorcycles, NASCAR, playing cards and garage-saling. He was known to always have a smile and would help anyone out in any way he could. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Virgil; mother, Mary; and brother, Vincent "Jack." He is survived by his brothers, Vern (Cathy) McMurray and John (Melissa) McMurray; his children, Jennifer (Mike) Dezaiffe, Shane McMurray, Stacie Ledford and Brian (Sarah) McMurray; extended children, Becky Frank, Donnie Frank, April Hall, Cindy Frank, Chris Bradley and Danielle Baker; 30 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several cousins, niece and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, at JW's Bar and Grill, 60 Miller Ave. SW, from 4 to 7 p.m. Flowers or donations can be sent to Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre, 2121 Bowling St. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com