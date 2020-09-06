1/1
Jim Scandridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JIM SCANDRIDGE Victor Jim Scandridge, 75, of Victor, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor with Father Corey Close presiding. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Victor. A luncheon will follow at St. Bridget Catholic Church. A rosary and Scripture service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Visitation with the family present will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Memorials may be designated to St. Bridget Catholic Church or to Rural Employment Alternatives Inc. and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com. Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeannine Scandridge of Victor; daughter, Kristin (Houston) Nunnelley of Victor; son, Brien (Brittany) Scandridge of Waukee, Iowa; five grandchildren; brother, Dan Scandridge of Hartwick, Iowa; and sister, Jean Pozzi of Bend, Ore.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Rosary
02:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
7
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved