JIM SCANDRIDGE Victor Jim Scandridge, 75, of Victor, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor with Father Corey Close presiding. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Victor. A luncheon will follow at St. Bridget Catholic Church. A rosary and Scripture service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Visitation with the family present will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Memorials may be designated to St. Bridget Catholic Church or to Rural Employment Alternatives Inc. and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com
. Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeannine Scandridge of Victor; daughter, Kristin (Houston) Nunnelley of Victor; son, Brien (Brittany) Scandridge of Waukee, Iowa; five grandchildren; brother, Dan Scandridge of Hartwick, Iowa; and sister, Jean Pozzi of Bend, Ore.