Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Marion
1000 13th Street
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1538
Jim Simmons


1942 - 2020
Jim Simmons Obituary
JIM SIMMONS Marion Jim Simmons, 77, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Private family inurnment: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Marion, is caring for Jim and his family. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Bernita; sons, Kirk Simmons and Kyle Simmons; grandson, Riley Simmons; and nieces and nephews. James Weldon Simmons was born Sept. 22, 1942, to Herbert and Pauline (Patton) Simmons in Cave-In-Rock, Ill. James was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin; brothers, Herbert and Marvin Simmons; and brother-in-law, Dale Schwartzhoff. Please share your support and memories with Jim's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
