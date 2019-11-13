|
JIM P. SRAMEK Cedar Rapids Jim P. Sramek, 62, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Jim was born Nov. 11, 1957, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, the fourth child of Jim and Jeanne (Ironside) Sramek. Jim graduated from Washington High School, Class of 1976. He spent his career as an independent painting contractor. Jim will be fondly remembered as a kind, gentle, quiet man who enjoyed the simple things in life. In addition to his parents, his sister, Jane, preceded Jim in death. He is survived by one brother, John (Susan McClodden); three sisters, Judy (Bob) Lehman, Janice (Aaron) Haecker and Joyce Sramek; nieces and nephews, Andrea (Matt) White, Brian Lehman, Adam Haecker and Katie Haecker; and aunts, Pat (Lyle) Matthews and Mary Ironside. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233. Please share your memories of Jimmy with his family on www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019