Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Sramek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Sramek


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Sramek Obituary
JIM P. SRAMEK Cedar Rapids Jim P. Sramek, 62, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Jim was born Nov. 11, 1957, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, the fourth child of Jim and Jeanne (Ironside) Sramek. Jim graduated from Washington High School, Class of 1976. He spent his career as an independent painting contractor. Jim will be fondly remembered as a kind, gentle, quiet man who enjoyed the simple things in life. In addition to his parents, his sister, Jane, preceded Jim in death. He is survived by one brother, John (Susan McClodden); three sisters, Judy (Bob) Lehman, Janice (Aaron) Haecker and Joyce Sramek; nieces and nephews, Andrea (Matt) White, Brian Lehman, Adam Haecker and Katie Haecker; and aunts, Pat (Lyle) Matthews and Mary Ironside. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233. Please share your memories of Jimmy with his family on www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -