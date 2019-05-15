|
JIMMIE D. BRYANT Coralville Jimmie D. Bryant, 82, of Coralville, died Tuesday at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City under the compassionate care of hospice. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until services on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jimmie's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2019