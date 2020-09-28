JIMMIE O'SULLIVAN Cedar Rapids Jimmie O'Sullivan, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center after a long illness. A private graveside service will be held at Shueyville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; daughter, Julie (Brett) Burgett; son, Jim (Joy) O'Sullivan; grandchildren, Brennan, Brittny, Dalton, Rebecca, Emily, Jill, Jenny, Mandy and Sean; along with 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, John Kent O'Sullivan. Jimmie O'Sullivan was born Oct. 30, 1938, in Mount Pleasant, Mich., to Donald and June O'Sullivan. He married JoAnn Hergenroeder on Nov. 14, 1959, at her family's home in Illinois. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force as an airport police. Jimmie worked as a manager for 3M for 26 years. He had a passion for horses. He was a member of the Cedar Rapids Horsemen's Club. He loved fishing with his friend Vern Zerbee and his grandkids. The most important thing in his life was his wife, children and grandkids. Jimmie fought the good fight with cancer and will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society
