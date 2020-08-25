Jimmie White

JIMMIE DEAN WHITE Cedar Rapids Jimmie Dean White, 80, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Jimmie was born Nov. 16, 1939, in Kellerton, Iowa, to Weldon and Alice (Clark) White. In July 1990, Jimmie married Betty Boysen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jimmie worked as a maintenance mechanic at Ralston Foods until he retired. Jimmie's favorite activities included woodworking and attending Calvary Baptist Church. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his survivors, his wife, Betty of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sons, James White of Cedar Rapids and Alan (Amy) Brockhohn of Swisher, Iowa; daughters, Jacqueline (Tim) Brown of Galesburg, Ill., and Marilyn (Ron) Ehrle of Cedar Rapids; a brother, John (Sondra) White of Davenport, Iowa; and a sister, Esther Traut of Manchester, Iowa. Also surviving are four grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Diane Brockhohn (1978); and a brother, Donald White. A public visitation will be held one hour before services from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A private family funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. A livestream of the private family service can be viewed at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at client.tribucast.com/tcid/19300315
Memorials may be given in his name to Calvary Baptist Church, 5338 Johnson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
