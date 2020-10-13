JINDA OHMAN Mount Vernon Jinda Ohman, 73, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, with visitation one hour before the service. Burial: Mount Vernon Cemetery. Survivors include her sons, Dave (Kelly Rutledge) and Michael (Karla) Ohman; grandchildren, Hannah and Natan Ohman; siblings, Jack, Jean and Jane; and several extended family members. Jinda Margaret Colehour was born March 14, 1947, to Donald and Jeanette (Havidic) Colehour. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1965. Jinda worked for Collins Radio, where she met Stephen Ohman. They were married in Texas in 1970, after his enlistment in the Air Force. Jinda worked for ACT doing clerical work, retiring after more than 13 years. She was involved with the Mount Vernon Community Schools PTA and school board. Jinda found happiness going for walks and enjoying nature and the outdoors. She will be dearly missed by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steve; and brothers, Jim and John. Please share your support and memories with Jinda's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
