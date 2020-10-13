1/1
Jinda Ohman
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JINDA OHMAN Mount Vernon Jinda Ohman, 73, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, with visitation one hour before the service. Burial: Mount Vernon Cemetery. Survivors include her sons, Dave (Kelly Rutledge) and Michael (Karla) Ohman; grandchildren, Hannah and Natan Ohman; siblings, Jack, Jean and Jane; and several extended family members. Jinda Margaret Colehour was born March 14, 1947, to Donald and Jeanette (Havidic) Colehour. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1965. Jinda worked for Collins Radio, where she met Stephen Ohman. They were married in Texas in 1970, after his enlistment in the Air Force. Jinda worked for ACT doing clerical work, retiring after more than 13 years. She was involved with the Mount Vernon Community Schools PTA and school board. Jinda found happiness going for walks and enjoying nature and the outdoors. She will be dearly missed by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steve; and brothers, Jim and John. Please share your support and memories with Jinda's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
715 10th Ave SW
Mt Vernon, IA 52314
319-895-8425
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved