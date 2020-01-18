Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for JJ Ryke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JJ De "Jake" Ryke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JJ De "Jake" Ryke Obituary
JJ "JAKE" DE RYKE Iowa City JJ "Jake" De Ryke, 92, of Iowa City, completed his earthbound faith journey and began his eternal sojourn on Jan. 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the First Reformed Church in Sanborn, Iowa, where there will be a period of visitation one hour prior to the services and the luncheon immediately following the services. Burial will be at the East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon later that day where military honors will be provided. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the First Presbyterian Church in Iowa City. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JJ's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -