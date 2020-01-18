|
|
JJ "JAKE" DE RYKE Iowa City JJ "Jake" De Ryke, 92, of Iowa City, completed his earthbound faith journey and began his eternal sojourn on Jan. 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the First Reformed Church in Sanborn, Iowa, where there will be a period of visitation one hour prior to the services and the luncheon immediately following the services. Burial will be at the East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon later that day where military honors will be provided. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the First Presbyterian Church in Iowa City. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020