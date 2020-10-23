JO ANN CLARK Mount Vernon Jo Ann Clark, 73, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Private Inurnment: Mount Vernon Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, is caring for Jo and her family. Jo is survived by her husband of 53 years, Keith of Mount Vernon; two daughters, Jennifer Clark of North Liberty and Kathy (Kris) Kron of Longmont, Colo.; three granddaughters, Olivia Gonzalez and Caroline and Clara Kron; her mother, Elizabeth "Lizzie" (Wolfe) Kroul of Mount Vernon, whom she devoted her life to caring for; sister, Rebecca Donovan of Solon; and brothers, John (Kaylene) Kroul of Mount Vernon and Tom (Emmie) Kroul of Solon. She was born Nov. 1, 1946, to Howard and Elizabeth (Wolfe) Kroul. Jo graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1964. After graduating from the St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1967, she married Keith Clark. Jo was a beloved daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, who will be remembered for her devotion to those she loved. Jo was active socially and enjoyed gathering with her Fuel Coffee Group, Entre Nous Book Club, New Century Club and the Sisterhood of the Traveling Paddlers. Jo loved to travel, garden, read, cook delicious food, discover beautiful things, curate her family history and, most of all, spend time with all of the people in her life. Jo received her BSN in 1999 from Iowa Wesleyan College and was a Certified Post Anesthesia Nurse. Her 46-year nursing career included the St. Luke's emergency room, school nurse at Anamosa, St. Luke's OB and Family Planning Clinic, University of Iowa PACU, and the first University of Iowa PET Research nurse which led her to speak at multiple national conferences. A beautiful person is someone who gives more than they ever expect to receive and values the loved ones in their lives above all else. This was Jo. She will be missed by so many. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Kroul; and beloved sister, Mary Cerise Anderson. Jo loved her flowers, however donations also may be made to the family to be used for local organizations to honor Jo. Please share your support and memories with Jo's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
