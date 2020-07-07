Joan Anderson

JOAN KAY (WETZEL) ANDERSON Alburnett Joan Kay (Wetzel) Anderson, 70, of Lafayette, died Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born Sept. 13, 1949, to Kenneth and Daisy (Hoit) Wetzel in Bayard, Iowa, the eldest of six siblings. Joan met her spouse, Wayne Anderson, at Iowa State University, where they quickly fell in love and married on Aug. 23, 1970. They adventured together, living in Iceland and Germany, before settling back in Iowa to raise three children, Ama, Alex and Azure. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Beverly (Sundet). She is survived by her spouse, Wayne; her brothers, Les Wetzel (Cheryl), Keith Wetzel (Linda), Maurice Wetzel and Russ Wetzel (Carla); brother-in-law, John Sundet; her children, Ama Bartlett (Jeremy), Alex Anderson and Azure Anderson-Jayaraj (Satish Jayaraj); and her grandchildren, Zach and Abi. She was a kind, thoughtful, optimistic woman who believed in peace, equality and diversity. She loved butterflies, flowers and all living creatures. Joan was guided by writings of the Baha'i faith and her heart. An online memorial is pending. In Friendship and Service. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com
