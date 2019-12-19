|
JOAN B. (GIZA) CHALLY Monticello Joan B. (Giza) Chally, 83, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Monticello, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 8300 C Ave. NE, in Marion, where a funeral service will commence at noon. Following lunch at church, burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. The Rev. Steve Qualben will officiate. Joan's life was spent nurturing her very large family. She and her husband, Dale, owned and operated a restaurant, and they owned the Millhurst Resort in Illinois. Joan was in charge of the riding stables, which kept her close to her passion of horses. She worked along with her husband in several businesses and finally farming. She later worked as an OMT at the Jones County County Home for almost 20 years. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rod Chally (Jan Jemison), Robin (Earl) Basham, both of Cedar Rapids, Tamie (Wendell) Singsaas, Fontana, Calif., Todd (Teresa) Chally, Anamosa, Lori (Bill) Johnston, Karen Chally, Cedar Rapids and Scott (Patricia) Chally, Monticello; her grandchildren, Jerod (Lindsey) Chally, Jesse (Michelle) Coohey, Justin Coohey, Zantz McConnell (Julitta Weber), Kimberly Brewer, Jason (Christine) Brewer, Cole Singsaas, Heather (Joshua) Sproston, Jennifer Chally (Tony Puetz), Erika Chally, Joanie (Cliff) Hedlund, Cody Johnston (Haley Gillen), Tyler Johnston (Sara Hedlund), Logan Johnston, Alexander, Nickolas, Christian (Alexia Salyars), Janik, Vanessa and Dominik Chally and Stevie Neilson; granddaughters-in-law, Kelly and Amy Basham; 24 great-grandchildren; her brother, Louis (Terri) Stemmet; her sister-in-law, June Thompson; her brother-in-law, Leonard Jr. (Leora) Chally; and her puppies, Molly and Maddy. She was welcomed to heaven by her husband, Dale; parents, Louis and Bernadine (Szczepanski) Giza; parents-in-law, Leonard and Bertha (Lundy) Chally; and sisters-in-law, Vivian Walker, Darlene Brugh and Barbara Johnson. Her family would like to deeply thank the staff of UnityPoint-St. Lukes Hospital and Pastor Steve for all of their support. Memorials can be made in Joan's honor to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 8300 C Ave., Marion, IA 52302.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019