Joan Biederman
1929 - 2020
JOAN BIEDERMAN Hiawatha Joan Biederman of Hiawatha, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held starting at 9 a.m., before the 11 a.m. funeral service, on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing and face coverings must practiced. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery. Joan was born Nov. 22, 1929, to Julius and Flora Krumm in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948 and married Jim Biederman on Aug. 14, 1948. They had four children, Janet, Jeannie, Jackie and John. Joan was a devoted mother, homemaker and volunteer in her church and community. She also worked as the city clerk in Hiawatha for 15 years until she retired in 1986. She was a kind and loving person who was a devout Christian. Joan was a gift who will be deeply missed. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Flora Krumm; and her siblings, Dale Krumm, DeWayne Krumm, Dona Cunningham and Carole Krumm. Joan is survived by her loving family: husband, Jim Biederman; daughters, Janet (Jerry) Mayer, Jeannie (Tom) Groth and Jackie (Bob) Reagan; son, John (Linda) Biederman; grandchildren, Jennifer, Sarah, Brian, Aimee and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Jeneca and Michelle; great-great-grandchildren, Aldin, Bryleigh and Aleea; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or the family for distribution. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 22, 2020.
Cedar Memorial
