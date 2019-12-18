|
JOAN C. CRAM Cedar Rapids Joan C. Cram, 91, peacefully entered the Kingdom of her Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Bessie Jurgensen; husband, Walter C. Cram; and sons, Steven W. Cram and Michael J. Cram. She is survived by two sons, Timothy A. (Melanie) Cram of Phoenix, Ariz., and John A. (Diane) Cram of Marion; two daughters, Barbara J. (Dennis) Orr of Cedar Rapids and Judy K. (Dave) Arnold of Center Point; sisters, Lois Urban of Anamosa and Donna Leporte of Des Moines; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews. She loved her family dearly. Spending time with her two sisters, whom she deeply loved, was a great joy to her. She will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the .
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019