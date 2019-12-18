Home

Joan Cram Obituary
JOAN C. CRAM Cedar Rapids Joan C. Cram, 91, peacefully entered the Kingdom of her Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Bessie Jurgensen; husband, Walter C. Cram; and sons, Steven W. Cram and Michael J. Cram. She is survived by two sons, Timothy A. (Melanie) Cram of Phoenix, Ariz., and John A. (Diane) Cram of Marion; two daughters, Barbara J. (Dennis) Orr of Cedar Rapids and Judy K. (Dave) Arnold of Center Point; sisters, Lois Urban of Anamosa and Donna Leporte of Des Moines; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews. She loved her family dearly. Spending time with her two sisters, whom she deeply loved, was a great joy to her. She will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the .
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
