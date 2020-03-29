|
JOAN F. SWARTZ Iowa City Joan F. Swartz, 80, of Iowa City, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Parkview Manor in Wellman. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her daughter, Lisa (Milton) Schulte; and granddaughter, Lauren, all of Cedar Rapids. Joan was born in New York City on April 20, 1939, the daughter of Polish immigrants John and Josephine (Prostak) Swartz. Her family's moves took her to Utah before graduating from the College of the Ozarks in Missouri. She honorably served in the U.S. Army. She was a teacher in Davenport for a few years, followed by a move to the Iowa City area, where she retired after over 20 years with Lear Corporation. She will be remembered for her genuine kindness and generosity. Joan adopted many cats throughout her life and sponsored many children through missions in developing countries. She was an amazing woman of faith, attending Grace Community Church in North Liberty. Joan sang in the church choir and loved helping with bible education. She also volunteered at the Crisis Center food bank. She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant granddaughter, Olivia Rose Schulte. Please share love and support with Joan's family at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020