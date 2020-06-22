JOAN FAYE EXLINE Norway Joan Faye Exline, 76, of Norway, Iowa, passed on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the farm surrounded by her family. Joan was born April 20, 1944, in Walford, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Dora Faye Bartosh. She married Glenn Exline on Oct. 22, 1962, in Walford. They had two sons, Donald and Rodney. Joan worked at Cryovac for 30 years, where she made many friends. She loved going to coon hunts, looking for morels, going to eat with friends, concerts, and spending time with her family. Joan's favorite thing to do was traveling the countryside looking at the views and wildlife. Her memory will be cherished by her family, friends, and the town of Norway. Joan is survived by her son, Rodney and beloved daughter-in-law, Karie Exline; her grandchildren, Kalisha (Rhett) Exline-Sandner, Katelyn (Matthew) Derifield and Jacob Hunter (Amber) Exline; great-grandchildren, Josie Sandner, Adalynn and Maverick Exline; one sister, Kathyrn (Lee) Campion; also by her beloved pets and grand-pets. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald; son, Donald; husband, Glenn; parents-in-law, Ronald and Lucille; and sisters-in-law, Carleta and Lawona. The family would like to thank all the people who have helped Joan during this difficult time. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.