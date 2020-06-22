Joan Faye Exline
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOAN FAYE EXLINE Norway Joan Faye Exline, 76, of Norway, Iowa, passed on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the farm surrounded by her family. Joan was born April 20, 1944, in Walford, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Dora Faye Bartosh. She married Glenn Exline on Oct. 22, 1962, in Walford. They had two sons, Donald and Rodney. Joan worked at Cryovac for 30 years, where she made many friends. She loved going to coon hunts, looking for morels, going to eat with friends, concerts, and spending time with her family. Joan's favorite thing to do was traveling the countryside looking at the views and wildlife. Her memory will be cherished by her family, friends, and the town of Norway. Joan is survived by her son, Rodney and beloved daughter-in-law, Karie Exline; her grandchildren, Kalisha (Rhett) Exline-Sandner, Katelyn (Matthew) Derifield and Jacob Hunter (Amber) Exline; great-grandchildren, Josie Sandner, Adalynn and Maverick Exline; one sister, Kathyrn (Lee) Campion; also by her beloved pets and grand-pets. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald; son, Donald; husband, Glenn; parents-in-law, Ronald and Lucille; and sisters-in-law, Carleta and Lawona. The family would like to thank all the people who have helped Joan during this difficult time. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved