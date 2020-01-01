|
JOAN LEONA GROVERT Newhall Joan Leona Grovert was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Dec. 29, 2019, after many years of failing health due to dementia. The family invites you to join them at a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall, Iowa. A celebration of earthly life services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall, Iowa. The Rev. Steven Rempfer will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, rural Newhall. Military graveside services will be conducted by the John Ward McGranahan American Legion Post 167 of Newhall and Iowa Miltary Funeral Honors. A luncheon will follow burial rights in the fellowship hall of St. John Lutheran Church. Joan was born to Clarence and Anna (Zornig) Morr on Dec. 4, 1922, in Akron, Ohio. She was baptized Jan. 21, 1923, by the Rev. Lothmann at Zion Lutheran Church, Akron, Ohio, and she was confirmed May 17, 1936, by the Rev. P. L. Bornhoeft at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was a good and faithful servant of the Lord all of her life. In 1940, Joan graduated from Roosevelt High School, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joan attended Coe College and University of Iowa, where she received her nursing degree. During World War II, Joan served in the U.S. Army. Her nursing skills were tested to the limit as she proudly attended to injured military personnel while stationed in the Philippines. Upon her return to the United States, she met the love of her life. On Nov. 9, 1947, Joan married Donald Grovert at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They were truly blessed and had an uncommon love that lasted more than 7 decades. Together, they raised three children. Throughout life, Joan enjoyed music, especially playing the piano, knitting, sewing, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, reading and taking pictures of everything life had to offer her, whether it be of family and friends or simply a beautiful snowy day. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 50 years. She enjoyed baking cookies and taking them to veterans at Iowa City Veterans Hospital and Marshalltown Veterans Home. Joan was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church, Newhall, Iowa. Joan leaves behind her beloved and caring husband Donald; children, Susan Much of Newhall, Iowa, William (Susan) Grovert of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Patricia (Mike) Creech of Houston, Texas; and sister, Barbara Revsbeck of Minneapolis, Minn. Family was central to Joan. Her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were precious to her. Nothing pleased Joan more than to spend time with her family. Joan was preceded in death by her father when she was just 13 years old; her mother; sisters, Virginia Soorholtz and Miriam Hurley; and son-in-law, Bill Much. Joan will continue to live in the memory of all who knew her for her gentle ways, loyal devotion, generosity, good works and friendship. She was a loving, caring and gracious person who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her faith and love for her Lord was evident throughout her life. She was privileged to have lived such a long earthly life, but God's retirement plan for her is beyond what we can dream of or imagine. It was Joan's destiny to go home and see God face to face.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020