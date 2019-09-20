|
|
JO AN KNIGHT HERREN Calverton, Md. After living her life as "Heaven on Earth," JoAn Knight Herren passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, after a sudden illness. JoAn was born and raised as the eldest of six siblings in Anamosa, Iowa. Her education included a teaching degree from Mount Mercy College and a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Iowa. Her passion for learning was exceeded only by her love for her four children, Vicki, Cristi, Kevin and Heidi Herren, and their families, Megan and Teri Herren and Chas Dense. Her dedication to the welfare of young children was exemplified by a long career teaching school, establishing two private pre-schools, and working for the Head Start (HS) program for over 40 years, culminating in her position as the Chief of HS Training and Technical Assistance, Office of HS, Washington, D.C. Other interests included storytelling, Irish dancing, family reunions, genealogy, world travel and theology. She was ordained as an Interfaith Minister by the One Spirit Interfaith Ministry. She is survived by her immediate family, siblings, Barbara (Kermit) Johnson, Phyllis (Patrick) Carey, Keeran (Garlene) Knight and Keith Knight; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; a multitude of adoring friends; and her loving cat, Gardenia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Edna Knight; sister, RoseAnn Opperman; brothers, Victor William and Michael Edward; and sister-in-law, Delores (Kula) Knight. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Wapsipinicon Country Club, 21309 Co. Rd. E34, Anamosa, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her name to the National Head Start Association leadership and scholarship programs, (www.nhsa.org).
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019