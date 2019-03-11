JOAN L. WILLIAMSON Washington Joan L. Williamson, 82, of Washington, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Halcyon House in Washington. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for the and Paws and More Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be sent for Joan's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. She is survived by her husband, Robert Williamson of Washington, Iowa; children, Rob Brenneman and wife Char of Washington, Iowa, Lynn Brenneman of Keota, Iowa, Christi Beenblossom and husband Mark of Washington, Iowa, and Brenda Dunphy and husband Terry of Grimes, Iowa; stepchildren, Jennifer Mason and husband Rod of Cape Coral, Fla., Mike Williamson and wife Patrice of Kansas City, Kan., and Tim Williamson and wife Sarah of Iowa City, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Lisa Brenneman of Keota, Iowa; 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary