JOAN LANGE Iowa City Joan A. Lange, 84, of Iowa City, died on June 15, 2019, at Lantern Park in Coralville surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Iowa City. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward St. Andrew Presbyterian Church or the Salvation Army. Joan was born in Wayland, Iowa, on Jan. 24, 1935, the daughter of J. Laurence and Velma (Wittrig) Henss. On June 21, 1953, Joan married Leo R. Lange at Wayland Mennonite Church in Wayland, Iowa. In 1961, Leo and Joan moved to Iowa City to raise their family. Joan worked at Hawkeye State Bank in Iowa City for many years and then worked at Mercy Hospital in the payroll department until her retirement. Most important to Joan were family and friends. She cherished her role as mom, grandma and great-grandma. Joan enjoyed spending time tending her flower gardens, sewing and cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs. She was an excellent cook, loved to bake and was host to many family dinners. Joan participated in many Bible study groups as a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Joan is survived by her four children, Denise Lange (Richard Bartolomei) of Des Moines, Debra (Dennis) White of Iowa City, David (Elizabeth) Lange of North Liberty and Douglas Lange of Iowa City; six grandchildren, Richard (Melissa) Bartolomei, Dana Bartolomei, Heather (Tim) Zwanziger, Zachary White, Megan (Adam) Patton and Erin Lange; and six great-grandchildren, Audrey Bartolomei, Mara Bartolomei, Teddy Zwanziger, Beau Zwanziger, Bella Patton and James Patton. She also is survived by her sister, Kathy (Stan) Meyer of Wayland; and two brothers, Larry (Ann) Henss of Indianapolis and Jim (Jan) Henss of Mount Pleasant. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo, in 2006; her parents, Laurence and Velma Henss; and her brother John Henss. The family would like to thank the staff at Lantern Park for their compassionate care of Joan. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019