JOAN ADELE LANGGUTH Palo Joan Langguth, 80, of Palo, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Palo United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Mom wanted a tailgate party and requested everyone wear Iowa Hawkeye colors to the celebration. Please join us for burgers and hot dogs and help celebrate Joan Langguth's life. Mom was was born Sept. 11, 1938, in Goodland, Kan., to Harry and Dell Long. She married Jack Langguth in 1959 and moved to Palo, where they raised their family. Mom loved spending time with family. She also loved the Iowa Hawkeyes and fishing with Dad. We spent many summer vacations with family in Kansas or here in Iowa having great fun and croquet matches lasting well into the late evenings. She also enjoyed playing cards with family and a card club. Mom had a lifelong round robin letter writing group of girlfriends from Goodland always sharing family stories. The round robin friends made a point never to use e-mail, always handwritten letters to each other. Mom had a passion for knitting, crocheting and sewing. She often did knitting for her sister's yarn shop in Goodland, and always was working on a project. Mom will be greatly missed, but we know she's back home with Dad. Surviving family include her sister, Joyce (Jim) Daniels; daughter, Amy (Dennis) Hobson; sons, Mark (Jennifer) Langguth, Mike (Angie) Langguth and Mick (Charlie) Langguth; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; also a niece; two nephews; and many special friends in Palo. Mom was preceded in death by Dad (Jack Langguth); her parents, Harry and Dell Long; in-laws, Red and Iona Langguth; along with a niece, Becky; and great-grandson, Evan Harkey. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the name of Evan Harkey to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Published in The Gazette on June 26, 2019