JOAN M. WILLIAMS Iowa City Joan M. Williams, 92, lifetime resident of Iowa City, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, immediately followed by graveside services at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Johnson County Humane Society. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019