Joan Marie Novak

Joan Marie Novak Obituary
JOAN MARIE NOVAK Cedar Rapids Joan Marie Novak, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A Celebration of Life service will be held later when all family and friends are able to attend. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Robert D. Novak; their children, Robert D. Novak II and Austin A. Novak, both of Cedar Rapids, Kenneth T. (Manuel) Novak of Davidson, N.C., and Skye M. Stallman of Cedar Rapids; her brother, Austin Rich and her sister, La Donna Rich, both of Cedar Rapids; their grandchildren, Alex, Alyssa, Allen, Logan, Kelsey and Kaitlyn; and great-grandchildren, Brayden and Brecken. She was preceded in death by her parents. Joan was born July 6, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Martha (Schrader) Rich. She married Robert D. Novak on Dec. 29, 1962, in Cedar Rapids. She was a stay-home mom caring for her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader, enjoyed everything Cubs, and was devoted to her family. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on May 4, 2020
