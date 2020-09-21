1/1
Joan Marie Novak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOAN MARIE NOVAK Cedar Rapids Joan Marie Novak, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A Celebration of Life service will be held later when all family and friends are able to attend. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Robert D. Novak; their children, Robert D. Novak II and Austin A. Novak, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kenneth T. (Manuel) Novak of Davidson, N.C., and Skye M. Stallman of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her brother, Austin Rich, and her sister, La Donna Rich, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; their grandchildren, Alex, Alyssa, Allen, Logan, Kelsey and Kaitlyn; and great-grandchildren, Brayden and Brecken. She was preceded in death by her parents. Joan was born on July 6, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Martha (Schrader) Rich. She married Robert D. Novak on Dec. 29, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was a stay-at-home mom, caring for her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader, enjoyed everything Cubs and devoted to her family. Please leave a message for the family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved