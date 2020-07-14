1/1
Joan Marsh
1937 - 2020
JOAN L. MARSH Monticello Joan L. Marsh, 82, of Monticello, passed away, Sunday, July 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids with her family by her side. Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello. A visitation will continue from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. All who are in attendance at Sacred Heart are required to wear a mask. Joan was born Oct. 1, 1937, the daughter of John and Margaret (Lahr) Russ. She graduated from Delhi High School and soon after took a job with Collins Radio in Anamosa, where she met the love of her life. Joan Russ and Marvin Marsh were married at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi on Feb. 7, 1959. She worked at Monticello Senior Home as a certified nurse's aide for many years. She loved spending time with her husband, kids and grandkids. Those left to cherish Joan's memory are her husband, Marv; children, David (Linda) Marsh of Monticello, Pam (Jim) Melchert of Hopkinton and Doug (Kim) Marsh and Peggy (Ron) Leick, both of Dyersville; seven grandchildren; siblings, Margaret O'Conell and Bill (Marcia) Russ; and in-laws, Janice Russ, Dorothy Janssen, Lynn Starks and Ken Marsh. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, John and Al Russ. The Marsh family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and doctors in the ICU at St. Luke's Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.kramerfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
JUL
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Kramer Funeral Home
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kramer Funeral Home
700 E Oak St
Monticello, IA 52310
(319) 465-5400
