Joan Mass
1934 - 2020
JOAN GLENDA MASS Cedar Rapids Joan Glenda Mass, 86, peacefully went home to her Savior Jesus on Nov. 2, 2020. She was born June 14, 1934. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, LaVerne Mass; and oldest son. She is survived by two sons and one daughter, Alfred (Natalie) Mass, Iowa; LouAnn (Cary) Rothganger, Kansas City; and Bobby (Nanette) Mass, Maryland; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in April 2021.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
