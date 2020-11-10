JOAN LOUISE MEYER Clarence Joan Louise Meyer, 86, of Clarence, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence with the Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Because of COVID-19, there also will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Joan was born March 5, 1934, in rural Clarence, to Christian and Emma Ebert Muesing. She married Richard Meyer on May 16, 1954, in Tipton. He passed away on March 24, 2019. Joan was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and a past member of Lend-A-Hand. She treasured her family and really enjoyed going to their sporting events with Richard, as well as playing cards and games with them. Joan especially loved her holidays, where nobody went hungry. She was a hard-worker and enjoyed gardening, where she had an abundance of flowers. Family vacations over many years were very special to her. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Kathy) of Hubbard, Patti (Jeff) Matthews of Orlando, Fla., Dan "Boo" (Debra) of Clarence and Debbie (Brent) Coppess of Buffalo Grove, Ill.; grandchildren, Ryan Meyer, Alaina Christian, Emily Baker, Gregory Matthews, Melissa Matthews, Derek Meyer, Dawn Langmaid and Spenser Coppess; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Ruther of Clarence; and many nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; grandson, Quentin; brothers, Marvin, Harold, Walter and Raymond; and sisters, Eleanor Schroeder, Janice Resewehr and Bernita Biere. Cards and memorials may be sent to Dan Meyer, 1497 150th St., Clarence, IA 52216. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please direct online condolences to www.chapmanfh.com
.