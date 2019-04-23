Home

Joan Nosek Obituary
JOAN LEE NOSEK Cedar Rapids Joan Lee Nosek, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice inpatient unit. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Trinity-St. James United Methodist Church by Pastor Jaymee Glenn-Burns. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Joan was born July 27, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Stanley and Erma (Schmidt) Stastny. She was a graduate of Wilson High School. She married Paul Frank Nosek on Oct. 8, 1950, in Cedar Rapids. They enjoyed their life together until his passing in 2000. Joan worked for most of her career as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell Co. in Cedar Rapids and also as a "tracer" for the company in their drafting department until she retired. She also worked for Russell's Guides Printers for a number of years. She and her husband of 50 years, Paul, enjoyed many activities over their lifetime including vacations and camping with family and the Holiday Ramblers Club. In later years, they became "snow birds" in Fort Myers, Fla., spending winters in the sunshine. Joan was a lifelong member of St. James United Methodist Church, belonging to the church sociable's group and Women's Circle. She also was a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi women's sorority and Telephone Company Pioneers. Joan enjoyed cooking, sewing, crafts, social clubs, dancing, family activities and good friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who was known for her generous and graciously kind personality. She is survived by her three children, Brenda (Donald) Kopp of Solon, Bradley (Diane) Nosek of Cedar Rapids and Eric Nosek of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Andrew (Tara) Kopp, Krystal (Andrew) Schatzle, Nickayla (Andrew) Giesemann, Nathan Nosek and Brandon Nosek; and two great-grandchildren. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be made to The Meth-Wick Community or the St. Luke's Hospice Inpatient Unit.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019
