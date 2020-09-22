JOAN MARIE NOVAK Cedar Rapids Joan Marie Novak: a Celebration of Joan's Life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at IBEW Local 405 Electricians Hall, 1211 Wiley Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids. Friends, family and acquaintances are invited to share the memories and life of Joan Novak. A picture gallery will be on display of Joan and her life as well as a slide show event. All are encouraged to come share in her life and reflect on memories. The event will be catered by Dostal Catering. Survivors include her husband, Robert D. Novak; their children, Robert D. Novak II and Austin A. Novak, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kenneth T. (Manuel) Novak of Davidson, N.C., and Skye M. Stallman of Cedar Rapids; her brother, Austin Rich; and her sister, La Donna Rich, both of Cedar Rapids; their grandchildren, Alex, Alyssa, Allen, Logan, Kelsey and Kaitlyn; and great-grandchildren, Brayden and Brecken. Joan was a friend to all. She is greatly missed by her family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store