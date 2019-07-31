|
|
JOAN R. PETERSEN Cedar Rapids Joan R. Petersen, 87, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. A service celebrating Joan's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Ritva Williams officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Survivors include her children, Steve (Ann) Petersen of Cedar Rapids and Sue (Tom) Sohrweide of White Bear Lake, Minn.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jonathan) Yuska, Kelsey Sohrweide, Jay (Natalie) Petersen and Tyson Sohrweide; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Grayson and Sydney. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Burgess Petersen, in 2015. Joan Ruth Klinkenborg was born Feb. 27, 1932, in George, Iowa, the daughter of Howard and Olyve (Broscha) Klinkenborg. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in 1951. On June 24, 1954, she married Burgess Petersen in George. Joan was an elementary school teacher for 34 years, retiring from the Cedar Rapids Community School District in 1990. She enjoyed travel, lighthouses and the Iowa Hawkeyes. The family would especially like to thank the staff of Hospice of Mercy and Keystone Cedars for the love, exceptional care and support they gave their mother. For everything there is a season. A time for us to mourn, a time for her to dance. Memorials may be given in her name to the St. Jude's Children Hospital or the . Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 31, 2019