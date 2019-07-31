Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Petersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Petersen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Petersen Obituary
JOAN R. PETERSEN Cedar Rapids Joan R. Petersen, 87, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. A service celebrating Joan's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Ritva Williams officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Survivors include her children, Steve (Ann) Petersen of Cedar Rapids and Sue (Tom) Sohrweide of White Bear Lake, Minn.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jonathan) Yuska, Kelsey Sohrweide, Jay (Natalie) Petersen and Tyson Sohrweide; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Grayson and Sydney. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Burgess Petersen, in 2015. Joan Ruth Klinkenborg was born Feb. 27, 1932, in George, Iowa, the daughter of Howard and Olyve (Broscha) Klinkenborg. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in 1951. On June 24, 1954, she married Burgess Petersen in George. Joan was an elementary school teacher for 34 years, retiring from the Cedar Rapids Community School District in 1990. She enjoyed travel, lighthouses and the Iowa Hawkeyes. The family would especially like to thank the staff of Hospice of Mercy and Keystone Cedars for the love, exceptional care and support they gave their mother. For everything there is a season. A time for us to mourn, a time for her to dance. Memorials may be given in her name to the St. Jude's Children Hospital or the . Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now