JOAN POSTEL Anamosa Joan Postel, 83, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a brief illness. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, July 31, at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Monticello. Friends may call after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello. The Rev. Tim Eckert will officiate at the services. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Surviving are two children, Bradford (Pam) Postel and Jill (Terry) Kennebeck; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold, in 2017; and a sister, Myrna Sue Jones. Joan Lucille Eden was born Jan. 16, 1936, in Arlington, Iowa. She was the daughter of Ernest and Lucy DeWitte Eden. Being deaf from birth, Joan attended the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs. This is where she met her future husband, Harold Postel of Monticello. The couple married on Nov. 17, 1955. They lived in Anamosa where Joan was a stay-at-home mother raising her children. She later cleaned homes and businesses in Anamosa. She also worked for many years in the housekeeping department at the Anamosa Community Hospital before retiring. Joan was a member of Word of God Lutheran Church for the Deaf in Cedar Rapids. The family would like to thank the staff at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care and support that was given to Joan and family during her time with them.
Published in The Gazette on July 29, 2019