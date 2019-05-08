JOAN "JACKIE" SPIELBAUER Guttenberg Joan "Jackie" Spielbauer, 78, of Guttenberg, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. She was born Oct. 7, 1940, in New Vienna, Iowa, the daughter of Norbert and Leona Wessels. Jackie graduated from Colesburg High School. On Sept. 30, 1961, she was united in marriage to Frank Spielbauer. She was very happy to join a large family and quickly made it her own. This union blessed the couple with seven children. She worked at Dubuque Pack, Guttenberg Locker, Larry's Drive In, Mackey's Super Value and Casey's. Jackie was a member of St. Mary's School board, Parish Council and the Home School Association for many years. She was also a member the Guttenberg High School Booster Club. Jackie enjoyed attending her children's many sporting events, home and away, in high school and college. Earlier in life, Jackie bowled in several leagues. She loved to be around people, both at work and at home. She hosted and planned many get-togethers for friends and family, which are fondly remembered by all who attended. Jackie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frank; seven children, Kenny (Karen) Spielbauer, Patty (Jeff) Smitherman, Mike (Tammy) Spielbauer, Michele (Jeff) Frazier, Steve Spielbauer, Brian (Jennifer) Spielbauer and Sue (Ryan) Meinecke; 20 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, McKenna Thatcher. Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. First St., Guttenberg, where the family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, and one hour before the service Thursday at the church. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Guttenberg with the Rev. Marvin Bries officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Guttenberg. In lieu of flowers, donations will be taken for both the National MS Society and St. Mary's School. Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019