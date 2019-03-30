JOAN T. SHUBATT Iowa City Joan T. Shubatt, 86, died peacefully Thursday, March 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, with the Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez officiating. Family committal services will be at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Joan Shubatt Memorial Fund. Joan was born March 29, 1932, in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Theresa (Creed) Neeb. She was a graduate of Harper High School in Chicago. On March 7, 1953, Joan married Jack Shubatt in Long Beach, Calif. They moved to Iowa City in 1956. Joan was employed as an administrative assistant at ACT for many years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Joan is survived by her husband, Jack, and their four children, Gary (Cindy) Shubatt of Cedar Rapids, Robert (Pat) Shubatt of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Susan Spilger (Tom Jackson, life partner) of Iowa City and Michael Shubatt (Amy Gilligan) of Dubuque; 10 grandchildren, Scott, Jamie, Rachel, Amy, Ryan, Jack, Cassidy, Sophia, Isabel and Elijah; and six great-grandchildren, Wesley, Amelia, Winston, Owen, Mercy and Jack. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters, Vivienne McWilliams, Carole Walston and Marilyn Birnie. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary