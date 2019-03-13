JOAN L. WERNER Strawberry Point Joan L. Werner, 81, of Strawberry Point, passed away peacefully from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester. She was born Aug. 27, 1937, in Dyersville, the daughter of Leonard and Clara (Buenker) Krapfl. Joan was raised and educated in Dyersville and graduated from Xavier High School in 1955. After graduation, Joan worked at McCabe Cleaners. On April 23, 1960, Joan was united in marriage to Ralph J. Werner at the Basillica in Dyersville. Together, they began farming in rural Manchester for seven years and then moved to farm in rural Lamont until 1994, when they moved to Strawberry Point. Joan farmed alongside her husband and raised her family and, after moving to town, she worked at the Strawberry Point Public Library. Joan was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point. She sang in the choir and taught CCD classes in Lamont and Strawberry Point. She was a devoted mother and wife who always put others' needs in front of her own. Her family meant the world to her. Joan enjoyed sewing, crafts, crocheting, gardening, reading, puzzles and playing cards. Survivors include her husband, Ralph Werner of Strawberry Point; four children, Tim (LeAnne) Werner of Ellisville, Mo., Lisa (Kevin) Baumgartner of Strawberry Point, Sharon (Michael) Wilkinson of Cedar Rapids and Jeff Werner of Altoona; six grandchildren, Nick and Alyssa Werner, Sara and Evan Baumgartner, and Tyler and Shayla Dralle; three brothers, Floyd (Carol) Krapfl, her twin John (Velma) Krapfl and Bill Krapfl, all of Dyersville; and many nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Merle (Donna) Krapfl; a sister, Arlene (Jim) Tauke; and sister-in-law, Karen Krapfl. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point with a 3 p.m. Scripture service. Visitation will also be one hour before the service on Friday at the church. Mass of Resurrection: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point with the Rev. John Haugen officiating. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Manchester. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary