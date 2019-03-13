Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
628 Commercial St
Strawberry Point, IA 52076
(563) 933-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Werner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Werner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Werner Obituary
JOAN L. WERNER Strawberry Point Joan L. Werner, 81, of Strawberry Point, passed away peacefully from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester. She was born Aug. 27, 1937, in Dyersville, the daughter of Leonard and Clara (Buenker) Krapfl. Joan was raised and educated in Dyersville and graduated from Xavier High School in 1955. After graduation, Joan worked at McCabe Cleaners. On April 23, 1960, Joan was united in marriage to Ralph J. Werner at the Basillica in Dyersville. Together, they began farming in rural Manchester for seven years and then moved to farm in rural Lamont until 1994, when they moved to Strawberry Point. Joan farmed alongside her husband and raised her family and, after moving to town, she worked at the Strawberry Point Public Library. Joan was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point. She sang in the choir and taught CCD classes in Lamont and Strawberry Point. She was a devoted mother and wife who always put others' needs in front of her own. Her family meant the world to her. Joan enjoyed sewing, crafts, crocheting, gardening, reading, puzzles and playing cards. Survivors include her husband, Ralph Werner of Strawberry Point; four children, Tim (LeAnne) Werner of Ellisville, Mo., Lisa (Kevin) Baumgartner of Strawberry Point, Sharon (Michael) Wilkinson of Cedar Rapids and Jeff Werner of Altoona; six grandchildren, Nick and Alyssa Werner, Sara and Evan Baumgartner, and Tyler and Shayla Dralle; three brothers, Floyd (Carol) Krapfl, her twin John (Velma) Krapfl and Bill Krapfl, all of Dyersville; and many nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Merle (Donna) Krapfl; a sister, Arlene (Jim) Tauke; and sister-in-law, Karen Krapfl. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point with a 3 p.m. Scripture service. Visitation will also be one hour before the service on Friday at the church. Mass of Resurrection: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point with the Rev. John Haugen officiating. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now