1/1
JoAnn Hamilton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOANN HAMILTON Cedar Rapids JoAnn Hamilton,70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully June 29, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. She was born Dec. 5, 1949, to the late Merle Fiser and Ruth Bennett Fiser in Brooklyn, Iowa. She married Steven J. Hamilton Sr. on Aug. 24, 1968, also in Brooklyn, Iowa. JoAnn graduated from Belle Plaine High School, Class of 1968, where she was entered into the Iowa Hall of Fame for track. She was employed with Toys 'R' Us for 10-plus years, and spent most of her time as a homemaker to family. JoAnn had many joys in life, including camping, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Her biggest joy was her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Steven J. Hamilton Sr. of 50-plus years; her sons, Steve Jr. (Laura) and Eric (Lisa) Quentin; daughters, Jaime (Yginas) and Jessica (Joe) Hamilton; grandchildren, Lydia, Anthony, Ethan, Gage, Jon, Robbie, Ayla, Maysa, Silas, Madden, Keighvana and Brielle; great-grandchildren, Leighton and Krew, all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her sister, Joyce Checkal; and many nieces and nephews and great. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Norman Ehlers; brother, Jerry Fiser; and sister, Janet Schwab. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved