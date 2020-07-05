JOANN HAMILTON Cedar Rapids JoAnn Hamilton,70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully June 29, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. She was born Dec. 5, 1949, to the late Merle Fiser and Ruth Bennett Fiser in Brooklyn, Iowa. She married Steven J. Hamilton Sr. on Aug. 24, 1968, also in Brooklyn, Iowa. JoAnn graduated from Belle Plaine High School, Class of 1968, where she was entered into the Iowa Hall of Fame for track. She was employed with Toys 'R' Us for 10-plus years, and spent most of her time as a homemaker to family. JoAnn had many joys in life, including camping, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Her biggest joy was her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Steven J. Hamilton Sr. of 50-plus years; her sons, Steve Jr. (Laura) and Eric (Lisa) Quentin; daughters, Jaime (Yginas) and Jessica (Joe) Hamilton; grandchildren, Lydia, Anthony, Ethan, Gage, Jon, Robbie, Ayla, Maysa, Silas, Madden, Keighvana and Brielle; great-grandchildren, Leighton and Krew, all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her sister, Joyce Checkal; and many nieces and nephews and great. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Norman Ehlers; brother, Jerry Fiser; and sister, Janet Schwab. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com
