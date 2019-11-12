|
JOANN LAURA (VOSSBERG) IHDE Plainfield JoAnn Laura (Vossberg) Ihde, 79, of Plainfield, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Shell Rock Care Center after an extended illness. The family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. She will then be cremated. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at First Baptist Church in Waverly. A private family burial will occur at a later date. The family would like to thank the kind caregivers of Shell Rock Care Center and Hospice Compassus. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to a or to the family for a donation in JoAnn's name. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements, (319) 352-1187. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of nearly 60 years, Ron; daughters, Elizabeth Henninger of Plainfield, Gretchen (David) Nelson of Mount Morris, Ill., Christine (David) Young of Shellsburg and Nadine (Douglas Johnston) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren, Ashleah (Kurt) Graves of Plainfield, Lynseah Henninger of Oelwein, Leevi Henninger of Oelwein, Brittany (Nate) Drozd of Mount Morris, Craig Nelson of Washington, D.C., Zachery Freeman of Dixon, Ill., and Andrew Freeman of Platteville, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Lacey Graves, Isabella Reints, Carly Graves, Addylan Graves, Karver Graves, Keen Graves, Paityn Berry, Mossyn Berry, Annabelle Drozd, Lauren Drozd and Natalie Drozd; great-great-granddaughter, Scarlet Phillips; siblings, Bill Vossberg of Aredale and Betty Vossberg of Prairie du Chein, Wis.; and many other Vossberg and Ihde relatives and friends. Those who will greet JoAnn in heaven are her parents; in-laws, Marvin and Grace Ihde; and daughter, Jennifer Fluck.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019